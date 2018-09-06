SALT LAKE CITY — Much of the media's attention over the last few days has centered around a new book from Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward called “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

The book offers a detailed look into the early days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Much like “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff, and “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House” by Omarosa Manigault Newman, the book shines the spotlight on the inside of the White House during the Trump presidency.

Details from the book, which will be released on Sept. 11, have leaked to The Washington Post, The New York Times and many other national news outlets.

I’ve scoured the internet for various stories about the book to help you understand what you need to know about “Fear” as the conversation continues about it.

What the book says: The Washington Post put together a good read on what the book says, including how former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and White House chief of staff John Kelly have referred to Trump as an “idiot” and “moron,” respectively.

Similarly, Secretary of Defense James Mattis is quoted as saying Trump has the understanding of a fifth- or sixth-grader.

Simon & Schuster This image released by Simon & Schuster shows "Fear: Trump in the White House," by Bob Woodward, available on Sept. 11.

There are also reports that White House aides hid papers from Trump to prevent him from taking actions that could threaten the U.S. and the world.

Trump’s legal team doesn’t want him to testify under oath because they fear he might end up “wearing an orange jumpsuit.”

The book says Trump called Attorney General Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded”and even mocked his Southern tone.

Trump has reportedly erupted over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, too.

The book raises questions about Trump. CNN’s Stephen Collison offered an analysis that details how the book raises questions about whether Trump is fit to lead the White House. It also raises questions about the judgment of those working alongside Trump in the White House.

The White House responded to the book, saying it is “nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad. While it is not always pretty, and rare that the press actually covers it, President Trump has broken through the bureaucratic process to deliver unprecedented successes for the American people.”

Trump responded to the book. President Trump responded to the book’s claims in a series of tweets. Here’s what they said:

On the book:

Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly. Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes. Woodward is a Dem operative? Notice timing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

On the Sessions claim:

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Trump also shared a tweet from Mattis’ response to the book’s claims that he called Trump an “idiot.”