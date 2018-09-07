SALT LAKE CITY — John Krasinski just revealed his favorite episode of “The Office.”

Krasinski, who starred as Jim Halpert on the show and now stars on the Amazon show “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” said he wasn’t so sure about “The Office” becoming a hit after the show’s pilot, according to Vulture.

“If I’m honest, I remember the pilot of 'The Office' was word-for-word the British show at the time,” he said. “It made no sense to any of us because I think there are actually British jokes in there that don’t even apply (to Americans).”

But he found the early episode “Diversity Day” to be one of the show's best.

In that episode, manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell) asks his employees to learn about diversity by having them wear cards of various ethnicities and races and describe their fellow co-workers to each other.

Here’s a clip from that episode.

So why did Krasinski like it so much?

“B.J. Novak wrote ‘Diversity Day,’” Krasinski said. “I remember that day when (the diversity sensitivity counselor played by Larry Wilmore) comes in and says, ‘My name is Mr. Brown,’ and Michael says, ‘I’m not gonna call you that.’ It was that moment combo’d with Kelly slapping him (for his impression of a bodega owner) where I said, ‘Oh my God, we’re a part of something totally unique — and I don’t think anyone will watch this. But I knew it was really good and I (remember thinking) we were a part of something special.”

Those early days of Krasinski’s career were anything but easy. Krasinski told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that he was close to quitting acting before he received his role on “The Office.

He said he spoke with his mom, who gave him advice on how to handle his career.

"If you don't have a nibble or a bite in two and a half or three years, you have to make me one promise. … You have to pull yourself out, because as your mother you can't ask me to tell you to give up on your dream," he said his mother told him.

Years later, he was close to giving up on his dream. His mom told him, “Wait it out. … Don’t give up just yet,” he said. "And three weeks later, I got ‘The Office.’"