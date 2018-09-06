John Krasinski revealed in a new interview that he traveled more than 6,000 miles each weekend to see his wife and children while filming.

He told People magazine that he and his wife, Emily Blunt, set up a “base” when they are shooting films in different locations.

"We always set up a base, and I always want the base to be with their mom. And I'll do the flight time,” he said, according to Time magazine.

Jonny Cournoyer, Paramount Pictures Emily Blunt (left) plays Evelyn Abbott and and John Krasinski plays Lee Abbott in "A Quiet Place" from Paramount Pictures.

Krasinski said he flew all over the world to see his family. He said he traveled from Montreal to London each weekend while he was filming “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and Blunt was filming “Mary Poppins.”

"Family for me is a non-negotiable thing. So, if I'm honest, I was shooting 6,000 miles away from them, and I flew back every single weekend,” he said.

His co-star Dina Shihabi said Krasinski would hop on a flight to London after they finished filming Saturdays at 5 a.m. He would be back Sunday for more filming, according to BuzzFeed.

Jonny Cournoyer, Paramount Pictures Left to right: Noah Jupe plays Marcus Abbott, John Krasinski plays Lee Abbott, Emily Blunt plays Evelyn Abbott and Millicent Simmonds plays Regan Abbott in "A Quiet Place," from Paramount Pictures.

Krasinski didn’t complain about it.

“I think that there’s nothing you can complain about in this business, you know what I mean?” he asked. "We are all so lucky to be doing what we’re doing. If there’s one thing that’s a bummer, it’s that you spend time away from your kids. But guess what, a lot of people spend time away from their kids. So for me, I think we’re all living in a fantasy camp. So I’m not going to be the first one to complain.”