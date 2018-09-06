COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The 2018 Revel Big Cottonwood Marathon and Half Marathon, which is set for Saturday, will limit access to the canyon, a portion of Wasatch Boulevard and most of Fort Union Boulevard before, during and after the race.

The races both begin at 6:45 a.m. and will end at approximately 1 p.m., when the last runners are expected to reach the finish line at 1300 East and Fort Union Boulevard.

During the race, no vehicles will be able to cross Fort Union Boulevard between Wasatch Boulevard and Union Park Avenue. In addition, there will only be one westbound lane open on the north side of Fort Union Boulevard. Motorists should use westbound I-215 to Union Park Avenue in order to bypass the closure.

The south side of Fort Union Boulevard will be for westbound and eastbound traffic, with limited lanes.

All businesses along Fort Union Boulevard will be accessible during the race, but patrons will be required to access them from the north or south sides of the street. For more information on the races, go to runrevel.com/bcm.