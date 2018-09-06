LOGAN — It’s the busiest week of the year for LoToJa race organizer Brent Chambers. Putting on the longest, one-day, USA Cycling-sanctioned road race, one that covers 206 miles, is no small task. Over 2,000 cyclists from around the country will gather in Logan this weekend for the 36th annual LoToJa — pronounced "low-ta-juh" — bike race from Logan to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

All the attention on race day is typically focused on the cyclists. But behind the scenes, helping ensure the race runs smooth and safe, is an army of 650 volunteers.

“Every year we put on this race, I am amazed at the passion and dedication of our LoToJa volunteers,” Chambers said. “Our volunteer staff helps with race day registrations, bike mechanics, rest stop support, sales, marshals, finish line, communications and at the end, clean up.

“This event would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers and families that come from all over the state of Utah to help make this event a success.”

One of the many families working at this year’s event is the Cefalo family from Payson. Tony and Andra Cefalo and their children have been providing cyclists support at feed zone No. 7 for over a decade.

“For us, LoToJa is a family event. It brings us closer together and helps strengthen our family bonds. My kids have a blast helping cyclists finish,” Tony said. “We are the last supported stop on the race course before the finish line.”

The Cefalo family participated in supporting LoToJa for the memorable, “SnoToJa” in 2005; the year cyclists were subjected to miserable conditions of snow, sleet and rain.

“I remember that year, one rider that came to our stop who was so cold that I gave him my jacket to warm up,” Tony recalled. “I thought I would never see that jacket again. But sure enough, that rider found me after the race was over and returned my jacket with a big thank you. That’s what makes LoToJa special, people helping people.”

The Cefalo family tradition of support has continued as their family has grown.

“I have four married children and each of their spouses have joined in,” Tony said. This year the Cefalos will have 11 family members supporting the race.

“I can’t think of any gathering or vacation that we would rather do as a family than support LoToJa,” Tony said. “Sure it’s a lot of hard work, but we don’t feel it’s a sacrifice. We have never regretted helping others as part of the event.”

Another aspect of ensuring a safe event is communication. Bridgerland Amateur Radio Club, (BARC), provides all HAM radio and GPS communications on the course. Kevin Reeve lives in Logan and works for Utah State University, but when LoToJa comes around he leads a team of 130 volunteers for the race.

“We started supporting LoToJa 26 years ago with 14 volunteers,” Kevin said. “But for us, we love helping people stay connected across the race.”

According to Reeve, more than 40 percent of the LoToJa course does not have cell coverage. The BARC volunteers have 40 drivers assigned for race day. Each driver is equipped with HAM radios and GPS communication. They also have with them bike mechanics and trained medical personnel to help cyclists in the event of trouble.

“For a race like this, communication is key,” Reeve said. “We consider ourselves the link between cyclists, race officials and their families. We help everyone stay connected on the course.”

For most cyclists, their focus is the finish line at Teton Village, Wyoming. But for race announcer Steve Sorensen, the “voice of LoToJa,” he has the unique perspective of being at both the start and finish lines.

“I have the privilege of sending riders off in the morning at the starting line in Logan and then I also get to see the cyclists at the finishing line at the end of the day and announce the riders names as they cross the finish line,” Sorensen said.

“In my view, there are a thousand different motivations that push these riders to finish LoToJa. I am fortunate because I get to hear their stories and be a part of something bigger. That is what makes LoToJa a special thing,” Sorensen explained. “For most of us who volunteer, LoToJa is like one big family gathering, helping athletes achieve their goals and in the end that is very meaningful to all of us.”

No doubt, not only meaningful for the volunteers, but also for the thousands of cyclists and their families.