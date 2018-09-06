SALT LAKE CITY — Because of extremely high demand over the summer, Best Friends Animal Society says it is in critical need of donations of dry cat food for its pet food pantry.

Any size donation is appreciated, and food can be dropped off at Best Friends Pet Adoption Center, 2005 S. 1100 East.

So far this fiscal year, Best Friends says it has distributed 44,200 pounds of dry cat food and 34,400 pounds of dry dog food. The pantry has also distributed an additional 20,000 cans of pet food.

The pet food pantry provides high-quality pet food to the pets of low-income residents. To receive pet food from the pantry, Utah residents must show proof of low-income (food stamp card, Medicaid card or proof of participation in a low-income assistance program).

Due to high demand, qualifying low-income Utah residents who have pets may receive pet food once per quarter. Pantry hours are by request only.