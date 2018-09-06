BLUFFDALE — The city will celebrate its 40th birthday with a Color Bash on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the City Park, 2400 West and 14400 South.

The event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., will feature food trucks, a free fun run, a colored chalk throw and a concert featuring Bluffdale resident Trent Ingram.

Colored chalk packets, which are $2 apiece, can be preordered bluffdale.com. The packets will be handed out at the start of the celebration. The first 25 orders over $10 will receive a Bluffdale 40th Anniversary commemorative coin.