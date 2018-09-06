SALT LAKE CITY — Ruth V. Watkins will be inaugurated as the 16th president of the University of Utah during a ceremony on Friday Sept. 21, in Kingsbury Hall, 1395 Presidents Circle.

The 3 p.m. event is free and open to the public.

Because seating in the hall is limited, it is recommended guests get in line beginning at 2 p.m. In the event the venue reaches capacity, overflow seating will be available in Gardner Hall, which is next door to Kingsbury Hall. The inauguration will also be live streamed at president.utah.edu/inauguration.

The ceremony will include congratulatory messages from state officials and campus community members, presentation of the presidential medallion, the official charge from the chairman of the Utah State Board of Regents and a keynote address by Watkins.

The Utah State Board of Regents selected Watkins to lead the state’s flagship institution in January 2018. Prior to being named president, Watkins served as senior vice president for Academic Affairs at the U. for five years. Before that, she spent 20 years at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

In addition, the U. will hold an inauguration symposium on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. focused on public universities and America’s future. The symposium will bring together thought leaders from across the country to explore some of the most pressing issues facing higher education today, including the role of universities in preparing students for the workforce in the 21st century, collaboration in research and innovation and its economic impact, and ways in which universities and communities can be partners for change. The symposium will be live streamed at president.utah.edu/inauguration.