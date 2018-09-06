RIVERTON — Intermountain Riverton Hospital's 10th annual Community Health Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the hospital, 3741 W. 12600 South.

The free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon, will include screenings for cholesterol, balance, diabetes and hearing, as well as skin and blood pressure checks. Those who want their cholesterol checked should not have any food for 12 hours before the screening. Drinking water and taking medications is OK.

There will also be information booths; firetruck, police cruiser and ambulance tours; and family friendly activities, including an interactive operating room for kids.

In addition, the fair will offer drive-thru flu shots for the entire family. There is no cost for those with SelectHealth insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. Otherwise the cost is $39 for each shot. Credit cards and others forms of insurance will be accepted inside the hospital at the outpatient pharmacy.