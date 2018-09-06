SALT LAKE CITY — Fire officials in Utah and Wyoming continued Thursday to collect and share information regarding a suspected serial arsonist believed to have started several fires along I-80 earlier this week.

On Monday, fire crews responded to nearly a dozen wildfires from Tooele to Rock Springs, Wyoming. Each fire started within a short time of the previous fire as the alleged arsonist moved east along I-80.

Based in part on the timing and undisclosed evidence collected at some of the fire scenes, authorities believe the incidents may all be connected.

Desiree McKee A grass fire burning near Tooele was affecting both directions of I-80 Monday.

In Utah, the first fire was reported near the Tooele-Salt Lake County border at 12:14 p.m.

Jason Curry, public information officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said small fires were then reported at:

•12:18 p.m., near Saltair

•12:23 p.m., near 7200 West

•12:28 p.m., near I-215

•1:26 p.m., near the Echo turnoff

•Between 1:28 p.m. and 1:50 p.m., near Echo Reservoir

In a prepared statement, Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian said the Sweetwater County Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and the Bureau of Land Management responded to five fires on Monday along I-80 from the Superior turnoff, about 16 miles east of Rock Springs, to the town of Wamsutter, about 50 miles east.

“The entire matter is under investigation, and we’re working to coordinate our efforts with Utah’s,” he said.

Evanston Fire Capt. Tim Overy said his department responded to one of those fires in the Lyman area shortly afte the fire near Echo Reservoir was reported. Evidence collected at that scene coincided with evidence found at some of the Utah locations, he said. The fire was small and put out quickly.

Most of the fires on Monday were quickly extinguished. The Tervels Fire, northeast of Coalville, Summit County, has burned about 530 acres and was nearly 50 percent contained as of Thursday.

Fire officials declined to speculate on how the fires were started or discuss what kind of common evidence was collected at the different fire locations. The Associated Press reported that "investigators suspect the cause is somebody throwing something flammable out of a moving car."