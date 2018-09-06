SALT LAKE CITY — A documented gang member who Salt Lake police are "very familiar with" was arrested early Thursday after police say he rammed one of their vehicles and tried to run over an officer.

Valentine James Malaki, 25, of Salt Lake City, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault on a police officer and fleeing, as well as having outstanding warrants, said Salt Lake police detective Robert Ungricht.

The series of events began just after 2 a.m. while gang detectives were out looking for another person, he said. During their search, they spotted a white SUV with stolen license plates near an apartment complex about 2000 South and 200 East, Ungricht said.

When Malaki and a woman walked up to the SUV to get in, two officers drove up to them and got out of their police car to talk to them.

As the officers approached Malaki, "he threw the SUV in reverse and rammed one of our police cruisers. And then he actually swerved and tried to run over one of our officers," Ungricht said. "They could tell he was definitely trying to run over the officer."

The SUV sped away and a short pursuit ensued. The SUV stopped at the Park Place apartments, 731 S. 300 East. Malaki ran inside one of the units. Officers stopped the woman he was with as she tried to walk away, Ungricht said. The woman confirmed the identity of Malaki to investigators and told them which unit he was likely in.

Knowing his history, Salt Lake police called out their SWAT team to serve a warrant on the apartment to get Malaki. After no one answered the door, SWAT team members broke down the door, found Malaki and arrested him without further incident, Ungricht said. There were other people in the apartment but they were not arrested.

Ungricht did not immediately know how they were acquainted with Malaki or why no one answered the door when police knocked.

Court records show Malaki was charged in July with felony drug possession. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 23 when he failed to show up for court. In 2017 he was convicted of theft by receiving stolen property. A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 29 for failing to comply with his probation in that case, according to court records.