MILLCREEK — A 56-year-old man died after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

Just after 6 a.m., a man was crossing 3900 South near 3200 East in a diagonal fashion outside of a crosswalk, when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. Investigators believe the man, who was wearing all black, was trying to get to a bus stop to go to work.

The man, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of family members, was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Gray said detectives do not believe impairment was a factor for the driver who hit the man. As of Thursday morning, no charges or citations had been issued.