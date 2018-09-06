A look at the 16 undefeated teams reveals six that are off to their best starts in several years.

Payson last opened 3-0 in 2006. The Lions look for four wins to open the season for the first time since starting 5-0 in 1971, when Payson took state.

Cyprus hasn’t been 3-0 since a 4-0 start in 2007.

Olympus last saw a 3-0 start in 2013 and hopes to go 4-0 for the first time since 2010.

Wasatch, 3-0, hasn’t had a better opening since starting 6-0 in 2012.

Grantsville, 3-0, began with five wins in 2013.

Logan, 3-0, started in 2013 with 11 straight victories.

The 10 other undefeated teams — Beaver, Bingham, Corner Canyon, Davis, Milford, Millard, Richfield, Sky View, Timpanogos and West Jordan — have all started 3-0 or better at least once since 2014. However, Millard seeks a 4-0 record for the first time since an 11-0 start in 2007.

The unbeaten and the winless

The number of undefeated teams dropped from 26 to 16 last week, while seven squads picked up their first victory, leaving 20 still working for that initial win.

No games this week pit unblemished Utah teams against each other. Just one contest matches winless teams: Hillcrest at Cottonwood.

First-time pairings (8)

Alta vs. Farmington

Corner Canyon vs. Tafuna (America Samoa)

East at Allen (Texas)

Green Canyon vs. Box Elder

Orem at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Summit Academy at Cardinal Newman (Calif.)

Wasatch at Castle View (Colo.)

Most-played rivalries

(min. 50 games)

Dixie vs. Cedar – 89th game – Dixie leads 55-33 since 1949. It’s the 10th most-played series overall and the second most-played uninterrupted active series.

Tooele at Grantsville – 59th – Tooele leads 43-12-3 since 1915.

Springville vs. Lehi – 57th – Springville leads 34-19-4 since 1919.

Bonneville at Roy – 53rd – Bonneville leads 34-18 since 1965.

Davis at Clearfield – 53rd – Davis leads 28-23-1 since 1961.

Long time, no see

Cyprus hosts Spanish Fork in their second-ever meeting. In 1972, the Pirates beat Spanish Fork 33-14.

Parowan travels to Monument Valley for their second-ever meeting. In 2002, the Rams destroyed Monument Valley 70-6.

Milestone games

Bingham takes the field for the 900th time. Only eight schools have played in more games.

Among coaches, Highland’s Brody Benson aims for his 100th career victory (13th season). Two head mentors seek their 50th wins: Aaron Behm at American Fork (eighth year) and Matt Labrum, with stops at Parowan (four seasons) and currently at Union (seventh year). Craig Anhder directs his 150th game in stints at Sky View (12 seasons) and now at Green Canyon (second year).

First-year coaches

Two of the 17 head coaches who roam the sidelines with new teams remain undefeated after three weeks: Logan’s Travis Van Leeuwen and Richfield’s Jayson Hitchens.

Winning streaks

With South Summit’s loss, Milford now has the state’s longest currently win streak — 10 games. Logan and Timpanogos follow with four-game streaks. Then come the 12 schools sporting a 3-0 record this season.

Record (and almost record) kick returners

Kearns’ Isaiah Afatasi (vs. Cottonwood) and Summit Academy’s Colin Dodge (vs. Judge Memorial) both returned a pair of punts for touchdowns, tying the all-time state record (with many others). In addition, Summit Academy’s Parker Clawson returned two kickoffs for TDs, one short of the state record.

The four kick returns by Clawson and Dodge for Summit Academy tie the state record for most kicks returned for touchdowns by a team in a single game. On Oct. 19, 1962, two Tooele gridders, Bill Lamb and Doug Wolters, both returned two punts for TDs. Lamb followed that up with two more punt returns for touchdowns the following week.

More game notes from Week 3

Tyson Chisholm, South Sevier’s bruising running back, rushed for six touchdowns, tying him for 10th place all-time in single-game rushing touchdowns (with 24 others). Davis’ Will Ferrin booted four field goals to tie for third place in single-game field goals (with 17 others).

Bonneville posted its first shutout since 2011, a span of 62 games.

Dane Leituala’s career stats update

Taylorsville QB Dane Leituala was injured in the second quarter during Week 2, but hopes to return to action next Friday. Including his Week 2 stats, here’s where he ranks among the top-20 in various career categories.