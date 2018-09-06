SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 6.

A new poll suggests that support for medical marijuana has dropped within the Beehive State, but a majority still support it. Read more.

Utah County Health Department officials are warning of a possible norovirus outbreak in Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain public schools. Read more.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that it will use emails and texts to alert new missionaries when their mission calls are ready. Read more.

BYU is celebrating its “stone cold sober” ranking with a new chocolate milk flavor. Read more.

One man is dead from a gunshot wound after leading police on a chase near Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Read more.

