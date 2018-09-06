Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the second week of the 2018 season.
Parry'sPowerGuide
WEEK 4 - ALL DIVISIONS
|Thursday's game
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|American Fork
|108.6
|1.9
|106.7
|HERRIMAN
|American Fork
|Friday's games
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward's Edge
|ALTA
|106.8
|53.7
|53.1
|Farmington
|Alta
|American Leadership
|40.3
|5.3
|3.0
|NORTH SEVIER
|North Sevier
|BEAR RIVER
|68.5
|5.5
|63.0
|Morgan
|Bear River
|BISHOP GORMAN (NEVADA)
|121.6
|17.8
|103.8
|Orem
|Bishop Gorman
|Box Elder
|78.2
|11.1
|67.1
|GREEN CANYON
|Green Canyon
|COTTONWOOD
|39.7
|5.8
|33.9
|Hillcrest
|Hillcrest
|Davis
|76.2
|6.3
|69.9
|CLEARFIELD
|Davis
|DESERT HILLS
|80.3
|12.4
|67.9
|Snow Canyon
|Desert Hills
|DIXIE
|95.8
|26.7
|69.1
|Cedar
|Dixie
|ENTERPRISE
|34.0
|17.5
|16.5
|Gunnison Valley
|Enterprise
|FREMONT
|88.4
|19.4
|69.0
|Layton
|Fremont
|GRAND
|52.7
|9.5
|43.2
|Millard
|Grand
|Granger
|70.7
|9.5
|61.2
|BRIGHTON
|Brighton
|Jordan
|95.7
|26.6
|69.1
|TAYLORSVILLE
|Jordan
|JUAB
|61.4
|35.1
|26.3
|Ben Lomond
|Juab
|Granger
|70.7
|9.5
|61.2
|BRIGHTON
|Brighton
|Jordan
|95.7
|26.6
|69.1
|TAYLORSVILLE
|Jordan
|JUAB
|61.4
|35.1
|26.3
|Ben Lomond
|Juab
|Juan Diego
|65.5
|4.4
|61.1
|MURRAY
|Juan Diego
|KANAB
|36.6
|28.9
|7.7
|Altamont
|Kanab
|Lehi
|95.4
|3.5
|91.9
|SPRINGVILLE
|Springville
|Lone Peak
|113.0
|24.1
|88.9
|HIGHLAND
|Lone Peak
|Manti
|48.8
|30.9
|17.9
|EMERY
|Manti
|NORTH SANPETE
|47.6
|29.4
|18.2
|Judge Memorial
|North Sanpete
|OGDEN
|36.4
|18.4
|18.0
|Carbon
|Ogden
|Olympus
|90.8
|14.7
|76.1
|KEARNS
|Olympus
|PARK CITY
|56.7
|22.1
|34.6
|Payson
|Park City
|Pine View
|90.6
|38.9
|51.7
|CANYON VIEW
|Pine View
|Pleasant Grove
|104.5
|17.8
|86.7
|RIVERTON
|Pleasant Grove
|Rich
|26.8
|5.7
|21.1
|MONTICELLO
|Monticello
|Richfield
|52.7
|16.8
|35.9
|DUCHESNE
|Richfield
|RIDGELINE
|79.4
|37.9
|41.5
|Copper Hills
|Ridgeline
|ROY
|93.9
|32.6
|61.3
|Bonneville
|Roy
|SALEM HILLS
|71.5
|9.0
|62.5
|Maple Mountain
|Salem Hills
|SAN JUAN
|51.7
|15.3
|36.4
|Delta
|San Juan
|SKYRIDGE
|103.2
|17.1
|86.1
|Viewmont
|Skyridge
|SOUTH SEVIER
|39.6
|24.7
|14.9
|North Summit
|South Sevier
|South Summit
|72.5
|9.5
|63.0
|BEAVER
|South Summit
|Spanish Fork
|76.0
|10.1
|65.9
|CYPRUS
|Cyprus
|STANSBURY
|85.6
|3.1
|82.5
|Mountain Crest
|Stansbury
|Syracuse
|85.8
|16.4
|69.4
|BOUNTIFUL
|Syracuse
|Timpanogos
|74.7
|22.9
|51.8
|WEST
|Timpanogos
|Timpview
|97.4
|24.8
|72.6
|PROVO
|Timpview
|Tooele
|62.5
|4.1
|58.4
|GRANTSVILLE
|Grantsville
|WEBER
|94.5
|10.5
|84.0
|Northridge
|Weber
|West Jordan
|83.5
|11.0
|72.5
|HUNTER
|West Jordan
|Westlake
|79.5
|0.8
|78.7
|SKYLINE
|Westlake
|Woods Cross
|79.1
|24.3
|54.8
|LOGAN
|Logan
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry
Noland Parry’s record last week: 44-6, 88.0 percent
Season to date record: 114-35, 76.5 percent
High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 40-20, 80.0 percent
Season to date record: 114-35, 76.5 percent