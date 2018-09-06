Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the second week of the 2018 season.

Parry's Power Guide

WEEK 4 - ALL DIVISIONS

Thursday's game Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge American Fork 108.6 1.9 106.7 HERRIMAN American Fork

Friday's games Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward's Edge ALTA 106.8 53.7 53.1 Farmington Alta American Leadership 40.3 5.3 3.0 NORTH SEVIER North Sevier BEAR RIVER 68.5 5.5 63.0 Morgan Bear River BISHOP GORMAN (NEVADA) 121.6 17.8 103.8 Orem Bishop Gorman Box Elder 78.2 11.1 67.1 GREEN CANYON Green Canyon COTTONWOOD 39.7 5.8 33.9 Hillcrest Hillcrest Davis 76.2 6.3 69.9 CLEARFIELD Davis DESERT HILLS 80.3 12.4 67.9 Snow Canyon Desert Hills DIXIE 95.8 26.7 69.1 Cedar Dixie ENTERPRISE 34.0 17.5 16.5 Gunnison Valley Enterprise FREMONT 88.4 19.4 69.0 Layton Fremont GRAND 52.7 9.5 43.2 Millard Grand Granger 70.7 9.5 61.2 BRIGHTON Brighton Jordan 95.7 26.6 69.1 TAYLORSVILLE Jordan JUAB 61.4 35.1 26.3 Ben Lomond Juab Juan Diego 65.5 4.4 61.1 MURRAY Juan Diego KANAB 36.6 28.9 7.7 Altamont Kanab Lehi 95.4 3.5 91.9 SPRINGVILLE Springville Lone Peak 113.0 24.1 88.9 HIGHLAND Lone Peak Manti 48.8 30.9 17.9 EMERY Manti NORTH SANPETE 47.6 29.4 18.2 Judge Memorial North Sanpete OGDEN 36.4 18.4 18.0 Carbon Ogden Olympus 90.8 14.7 76.1 KEARNS Olympus PARK CITY 56.7 22.1 34.6 Payson Park City Pine View 90.6 38.9 51.7 CANYON VIEW Pine View Pleasant Grove 104.5 17.8 86.7 RIVERTON Pleasant Grove Rich 26.8 5.7 21.1 MONTICELLO Monticello Richfield 52.7 16.8 35.9 DUCHESNE Richfield RIDGELINE 79.4 37.9 41.5 Copper Hills Ridgeline ROY 93.9 32.6 61.3 Bonneville Roy SALEM HILLS 71.5 9.0 62.5 Maple Mountain Salem Hills SAN JUAN 51.7 15.3 36.4 Delta San Juan SKYRIDGE 103.2 17.1 86.1 Viewmont Skyridge SOUTH SEVIER 39.6 24.7 14.9 North Summit South Sevier South Summit 72.5 9.5 63.0 BEAVER South Summit Spanish Fork 76.0 10.1 65.9 CYPRUS Cyprus STANSBURY 85.6 3.1 82.5 Mountain Crest Stansbury Syracuse 85.8 16.4 69.4 BOUNTIFUL Syracuse Timpanogos 74.7 22.9 51.8 WEST Timpanogos Timpview 97.4 24.8 72.6 PROVO Timpview Tooele 62.5 4.1 58.4 GRANTSVILLE Grantsville WEBER 94.5 10.5 84.0 Northridge Weber West Jordan 83.5 11.0 72.5 HUNTER West Jordan Westlake 79.5 0.8 78.7 SKYLINE Westlake Woods Cross 79.1 24.3 54.8 LOGAN Logan

Home team in CAPS

Noland Parry’s record last week: 44-6, 88.0 percent

Season to date record: 114-35, 76.5 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 40-20, 80.0 percent

Season to date record: 114-35, 76.5 percent