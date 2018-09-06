Noland Parry and James Edward pick Utah high school football's games for the second week of the 2018 season.

Parry'sPowerGuide

WEEK 4 - ALL DIVISIONS

Thursday's game
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
American Fork108.61.9106.7HERRIMANAmerican Fork
Friday's games
Favored TeamRatingDiff.RatingUnderdogEdward's Edge
ALTA106.853.753.1FarmingtonAlta
American Leadership40.35.33.0NORTH SEVIERNorth Sevier
BEAR RIVER68.55.563.0MorganBear River
BISHOP GORMAN (NEVADA)121.617.8103.8OremBishop Gorman
Box Elder78.211.167.1GREEN CANYONGreen Canyon
COTTONWOOD39.75.833.9HillcrestHillcrest
Davis76.26.369.9CLEARFIELDDavis
DESERT HILLS80.312.467.9Snow CanyonDesert Hills
DIXIE95.826.769.1CedarDixie
ENTERPRISE34.017.516.5Gunnison ValleyEnterprise
FREMONT88.419.469.0LaytonFremont
GRAND52.79.543.2MillardGrand
Granger70.79.561.2BRIGHTONBrighton
Jordan95.726.669.1TAYLORSVILLEJordan
JUAB61.435.126.3Ben LomondJuab
Granger70.79.561.2BRIGHTONBrighton
Jordan95.726.669.1TAYLORSVILLEJordan
JUAB61.435.126.3Ben LomondJuab
Juan Diego65.54.461.1MURRAYJuan Diego
KANAB36.628.97.7AltamontKanab
Lehi95.43.591.9SPRINGVILLESpringville
Lone Peak113.024.188.9HIGHLANDLone Peak
Manti48.830.917.9EMERYManti
NORTH SANPETE47.629.418.2Judge MemorialNorth Sanpete
OGDEN36.418.418.0CarbonOgden
Olympus90.814.776.1KEARNSOlympus
PARK CITY56.722.134.6PaysonPark City
Pine View90.638.951.7CANYON VIEWPine View
Pleasant Grove104.517.886.7RIVERTONPleasant Grove
Rich26.85.721.1MONTICELLOMonticello
Richfield52.716.835.9DUCHESNERichfield
RIDGELINE79.437.941.5Copper HillsRidgeline
ROY93.932.661.3BonnevilleRoy
SALEM HILLS71.59.062.5Maple MountainSalem Hills
SAN JUAN51.715.336.4DeltaSan Juan
SKYRIDGE103.217.186.1ViewmontSkyridge
SOUTH SEVIER39.624.714.9North SummitSouth Sevier
South Summit72.59.563.0BEAVERSouth Summit
Spanish Fork76.010.165.9CYPRUSCyprus
STANSBURY85.63.182.5Mountain CrestStansbury
Syracuse85.816.469.4BOUNTIFULSyracuse
Timpanogos74.722.951.8WESTTimpanogos
Timpview97.424.872.6PROVOTimpview
Tooele62.54.158.4GRANTSVILLEGrantsville
WEBER94.510.584.0NorthridgeWeber
West Jordan83.511.072.5HUNTERWest Jordan
Westlake79.50.878.7SKYLINEWestlake
Woods Cross79.124.354.8LOGANLogan

Home team in CAPS

Copyright 2018 by Noland Parry

Noland Parry’s record last week: 44-6, 88.0 percent

Season to date record: 114-35, 76.5 percent

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 40-20, 80.0 percent

Season to date record: 114-35, 76.5 percent

Noland Parry Noland Parry is a Utah high school football enthusiast and analyst. Every week of the season, he produces Parry's Power Guide.