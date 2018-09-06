After their season-opening victory over Arizona, the Cougars have turned their attention to the California Golden Bears. Justin Wilcox’s Bears, who finished the 2017 season with a 5-7 record, are fresh off a 24-17 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The game kicks off Saturday night at 8:15 MDT at Lavell Edwards Stadium and, ahead of that game, 247Sports’ Cougar Sports Insider Mitch Harper asked and answered six important questions that may be revealed Saturday.

Among those inquiries — will BYU avoid a letdown, what can we expect from Cal’s defense and do we see Gunner Romney this week?

The answer to the most important question, will BYU start the season 2-0 or 1-1 — against Pac-12 opponents no less — won’t be answered until late Saturday night,

Former Cougars are balling abroad

This past weekend saw several former Cougar basketball players thrive on their respective international scenes, according to JMoneySports.

Tyler Haws, Jonathan Tavernari, Matt Carlino and Agustin Ambrosino each put in impressive performances, led by Haws.

Tavernari also dropped in 20 points, in Pallacanestro Cantu’s 111-87 win over SAM Basket Massagno.

One former Cougar that did not make an impact? Eric Mika. The big man missed his second game in a row for Leonessa Basket Brescia.

And finally…

BYU defensive lineman Devin Kaufusi, the younger brother of former and current Cougars Bronson and Corbin, isn’t likely to forget those kinships anytime soon. Especially not on the first day of fall semester.

At least, that’s what he claims. Devin took to Twitter following the opening day of school to say as much.

First day of school which means another semester of going around campus with everyone thinking I’m Corbin! I even get mistaken for a Bronson every once in a while.

🐵🐵🐵 — Devin Kaufusi (@devskaufusi) September 5, 2018

Advice included personalized shirts identifying him as Devin, rather than one of his brothers, or — the always beloved on BYU campus — the growth of a mustache.

Others told the freshman to embrace the cases of mistaken identity, among other things.

It goes without saying that if Devin can but resemble his older brothers on the gridiron Sitake and Co. will be more than happy to call him by whatever name he wants.