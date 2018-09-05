COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team on Wednesday arrested a man who set himself on fire inside a Kaysville gas station in April, injuring police officers who helped him.

The team announced on Twitter that Tyler Ray Ivison, 26, had been arrested in Cottonwood Heights. No additional information was released.

Ivison, of South Ogden, was charged in August in 2nd District Court with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony; four counts of assault against a police officer, a second-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree felony; and assault, a class A misdemeanor.

On April 5, Ivison went to a Chevron Top Stop in Kaysville, 320 W. 200 North, "purchased a gas can, filled it with gas, then went into the bathroom of that business and poured the gasoline all over him and over the floor of the business," according to charging documents.

Police at the time said Ivison was suicidal.

Four Kaysville officers, who had already been called to the scene after Ivison locked himself in the bathroom, were nearby when Ivison lit himself on fire quickly tried to extinguish the flames while also getting themselves away from the flames.

Two of the officers who went to Ivison's aid suffered burns and two others were treated for smoke inhalation.

Ivison was also seriously burned during the incident and was flown by medical helicopter to the Burn Center at the University of Utah. While the helicopter was attempting to land at the hospital, Ivison escaped from his restraints and "began violently kicking the helicopter's window and door" trying to escape, charges state.

As nurses attempted to restrain Ivison, he grabbed the face of one nurse and tore her cheek, according to the charges.