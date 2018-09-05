SUNSET — A 60-year-old driver died in an accident Wednesday when he pulled in front of another car while turning, police said.

About 5:30 p.m., the man was traveling west on Main Street and made a left turn onto 1800 North, pulling in front of a southbound car, Sunset Police Chief Ken Eborn said.

The man in the turning car was killed. His name was not immediately released.

The driver of the other vehicle was unharmed but a passenger was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, Eborn said.

The chief said impairment does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.