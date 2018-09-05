CEDAR CITY — Three wildlife biologists and a KSL-TV photojournalists are taking antibiotics after a potential exposure to the plague.

The biologists handled dead prairie dogs in southern Utah that later tested positive for the plague — the same bubonic plague that killed millions in Europe in the Middle Ages. A doctor familiar with the disease says antibiotics have nearly eliminated plague among humans.

However, it's still widespread and problematic in prairie dog colonies in Utah, which is what raised the concerns.

Marc Weaver, Deseret News Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources place a GPS collar on a prairie dog in Cedar City on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Several wildlife biologists and a KSL-TV photojournalists are taking antibiotics after a potential exposure to the plague. Earlier in the month, three biologists handled dead prairie dogs in southern Utah that later tested positive for the plague. The truck the dead prairie dogs were carried in was used in the Aug. 29 capture and collar operation, potentially exposing anyone who came in contact with it.

Twelve days ago, a wildlife biologist with the Bureau of Land Management found three dead prairie dogs in a colony in Iron County. "He placed the prairie dogs in the back of a truck, drove to our Cedar City office, and two DWR biologists at the office went ahead and put the prairie dogs in plastic bags, sealed them up," said Mark Hadley, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokesman.

They sent them to a diagnostic lab in Spanish Fork to find out what killed the prairie dogs. Six days later they got the results. "That indicated that these prairie dogs had died from the plague," Hadley said.

As a preventative measure, the three biologists who handled the dead prairie dogs were put on antibiotics.

"Even though the health professionals said you don't need to be concerned about anybody getting sick, we wanted to make sure that everybody had the information," Hadley.

On Aug. 29, one day before lab results came back with the plague results, biologists with the division captured prairie dogs, gave them a quick health checkup and then fitted them with GPS collars that will provide continuous data about the animals and their locations. The same truck used to transport the dead prairie dogs was also used for the capture and collar operation.

The biologists hope the collars will give them insights into the prairie dogs' behavior. They'll then use the data to improve management efforts.

KSL photojournalist Marc Weaver covered the story and received a call from the DWR last Friday, along with two other journalists.

Marc Weaver, Deseret News A prairie dog sits in a cage before being outfitted with a GPS collar by biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in Cedar City on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. Several wildlife biologists and a KSL-TV photojournalists are taking antibiotics after a potential exposure to the plague. Earlier in the month, three biologists handled dead prairie dogs in southern Utah that later tested positive for the plague. The truck the dead prairie dogs were carried in was used in the Aug. 29 capture and collar operation, potentially exposing anyone who came in contact with it.

"I was not physically in the truck, but I was right off to the side," Weaver said. "I was stunned. I didn't know what to think. All of these wild thoughts started going through my mind."

He was arriving at the hospital for the birth of his first grandchild when the call came. "I didn't know what to do," Weaver said.

A conversation with the chief medical officer of the Southwest Utah Department eased his fears.

"Told me basically that I was at minimal risk," Weaver said. "If I wanted to completely play it safe that I should go to an InstaCare and get some antibiotics."

He did.

"I just couldn't go into that family birthing center having that in the back of my mind. I had to do something."

The medical director told Weaver he is likely out of the window of exposure.

"I've been doing this for 33 years now, and I think I've encountered everything," Weaver said. "I've never had a brush with the plague before."