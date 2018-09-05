SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Wednesday against a Taylorsville man accused of brutally torturing and kidnapping his roommate.

The man handcuffed the victim and nailed his genitals into a board, threatening to shoot him if he moved, according to charging documents filed in 3rd District Court.

Jason Dee Maughn, 45, was charged Wednesday with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault, first-degree felonies; plus mayhem and aggravated assault, second-degree felonies.

On Aug. 30, Maughn got into an argument with his roommate. During the argument, Maughn allegedly held a shotgun to the other man's head and made him sit in a chair. The victim was then handcuffed to the chair and told he "could either be taken to the desert and killed or Maughn would drive a nail into" the man's genitalia, the charges state.

The man "chose to have the nail," investigators wrote.

A two-by-four was placed under the victim and "a tool resembling an ice pick" was driven through his penis and into the wood with a "rusty hammer," charging documents state.

"Maughn stated if (the man) fought, he would shoot him," according to the charges.

The ice pick was pulled out after a few seconds, Maughn then uncuffed the man and told him to leave after allowing him to get a bandage, the charges state. The alleged victim went to the hospital the next day.

Maughn was reportedly angry because he believed that the roommate had assaulted a woman, but investigators have been unable to verify that story, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

Officers have not been able to locate Maughn. A $250,000 warrant was issued Wednesday for his arrest.