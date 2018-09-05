Deseret News writers Dirk Facer, Mike Sorensen and Trent Wood discuss all things Ute football in the debut episode of the Ute Insiders podcast. Together, they break down the Utes’ season-opening win over in-state foe Weber State and look ahead to this week’s opponent, Northern Illinois.

In between, you’ll hear from Ute broadcasting legend Tom Barberi (did you know he started the tailgating tradition at Utah football games?) and catch up with Utah receiver Siaosi Mariner. Former Ute great Scott Mitchell also joins the crew to weigh in on this week's Pac-12 matchups.