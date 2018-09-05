SALT LAKE CITY — An attorney for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says the probability is poor for settling a Colorado woman's lawsuit in which she alleges the church hid the sexual misconduct of a former Missionary Training Center president who she claims raped her.

A federal magistrate judge scheduled a 13-day jury trial to start July 13, 2020, in a order agreed upon by both sides Wednesday.

The order also notes that mediation and arbitration are not likely. The parties, however, will re-evaluate the case for settlement or alternative dispute resolution in May 2019.

Last month, a federal judge dismissed McKenna Denson's lawsuit against Joseph Bishop because her claims had expired under the statute of limitations. Denson alleges Bishop raped her while she was a missionary at the MTC in 1984. Bishop has denied the accusation.

The judge also dismissed three of her four claims against the church. Her final remaining claim is that the church allegedly hid Bishop's predatory sexual behavior. The judge ruled that the statute of limitations on that allegation did not begin until she confronted him in December 2017 and learned of the alleged concealment.

Lawyers for the church deny that allegation in a court filing last week. They also argue Denson's claims are barred by the statute of limitations, the long delay in asserting her claims and the First Amendment.

This past Sunday, Denson stood up during a fast-and-testimony church meeting in Chandler, Arizona, to record and publicly restate her allegation against Bishop in his home congregation.

The church responded Tuesday, expressing disappointment that Denson had disrupted the worship service.