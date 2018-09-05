SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after leading police on a chase in the area west of Pioneer Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

BREAKING: An incident involving a weapon west of Pioneer Park has forced street closures in the area. Salt Lake police are warning people to avoid the area. — Ashley Imlay (@ashley_imlay) September 5, 2018

Salt Lake Police detective Robert Ungricht said officers tried to stop the man because he was wanted on felony weapons violations. He fled from officers and ran into a building in the Pioneer Park area between 300 South and 400 South, Ungricht said.

Police entered the building to search for the man and found him "deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to the detective. Ungricht said he does not yet know if there was an exchange of gunfire but believes officers found the man "without incident."

The man's name was not immediately released pending notification of family members.

"We believe the threat is no longer a threat to the public right now as we believe he is the person we were looking for," Ungricht said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area west of Pioneer Park, according to a tweet from Salt Lake police.

Streets were expected to remain closed between 300 South and 400 South, and 400 West to Rio Grande, for one or two hours while police investigate, Ungricht said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.