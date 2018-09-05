SALT LAKE CITY — If you think it's been insufferably hot over the last several summers or unseasonably warm during certain periods through the winters in Salt Lake City, you aren't wrong.

A new study written by a former journalist on U.S. warming trends shows Salt Lake City tied with El Paso, Texas, for the No. 1 spot in the country where average temperatures had the greatest departure over a seven-year period — 2.4 degrees above normal.

"You kind of won the negative lottery by getting on top of this particular chart," said Thomas Munro, author of “Local Warming: An almanac of American climate change."

Munro, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, stresses he is not a climate scientist or policy expert but is passionate about the warming trends he says are unfolding right before us.

"This is a project that was very personal to me. I have four kids and another one on the way and I am extremely concerned about the future they are going to face," Munro said. "I felt like while I was still here I should make some difference on that front."

Munro crunched the temperature data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for 100 major U.S. cities and 16 other major cities to include all 50 states in an analysis looking at the last seven years.

Climatically speaking, Munro admits seven years is a short time frame.

The numbers from 2011 through 2017 build on data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that allows current comparisons from 1981 through 2010.

Munro's work continues that.

"It does not take that big of slice to see climate changing," he said, noting his hometown was experiencing "outrageously unusual" temperature departures.

"But it was remarkably difficult to find out how abnormal the weather was in my hometown," he said.

Munro's work also shows that Salt Lake City ranked 4th in average temperature departure in 2017, straying 3.4 degrees above normal, and Utah is third in the country for the most abnormal high temperatures over the past 20 years, at 2 degrees above normal.

Brian McInerney, senior hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City, has not read Munro's work but says the author is correct — it's getting warmer in Salt Lake City.

"Overall, the temperatures are going up continually," he said. "We just continue to break heat records all the time."

The study notes, in fact, that the 20 warmest years on record in the United States have all come in the last 23 years.

"It seems to me we are in the midst of really dramatic climate change," Munro said. "We are in crunch time and are seeing change happen right under our feet."

Munro said he deliberately picked the high temperatures for his analysis, rather than average temperatures, because he wants his work to be a dramatic call to action.

He added he also believes that the public pays more attention to a daily high temperature, as opposed to what is normal, when it comes to what is happening right outside their door.

In his book he points out that people perceive climate as something that happens someplace else, but weather is local.

"Weather is the immediate expression of climate," he said.

Robert Gillies, Utah's climatologist and director of the Utah Climate Center, said Munro's independent study is useful for the public and for those in the field.

"What is more interesting and perhaps where he will fall down is the temperatures that are increasingly most dramatically are the night-time lows that are high," Gillies said.

"Overall, temperatures are indeed increasing," Gillies added. "But you see the signal far more in the minimal temperatures than you do in the maximum temperatures."

But Utah is continuing that warming trend for 2018 that Munro highlighted in his study.

So far this year, Salt Lake City began the year with a January that had temperatures that were 10.4 degrees above normal, Munro said. So far this year, no month in Salt Lake City has experienced below normal temperatures.

Salt Lake City is not an outlier, however.

Only one city in the study had average temperatures below normal — on average — over the past seven years, Munro said. Not a single city was cooler than normal in 2016 and only one was below normal in 2017.

No cities, states or years were excluded because they didn't fit the narrative of a warming climate, he said.

"While, as admitted at the beginning of this book, it is a work of polemic, it is also an attempt to honestly, clearly, and simply put the numbers in front of the public," he writes. "That there is such a clear narrative, for all that, is the reason this book was so necessary."

Munro hopes the book spurs people to take action and politicians to pursue policies in the arena of climate effects.

He does not offer any recommendations.

"I am not a climate scientist and to give my opinion on what should be done to reverse climate change would simply be to parrot the experts who I have read and have good arguments," he said.

He does hope the study starts a conversation among people — whether believers or skeptics.

"I think people who are determined to treat the evidence of their own eyes as faulty really can’t be convinced," he said. "I can only focus on those who are willing to say something strange is happening and perhaps we need to do something about it."

