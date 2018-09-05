EPHRAIM — Two public meetings are planned Sept. 12 on the campuses of Snow College to elicit public input on the qualities and experience sought in the next president of Snow College.

The meetings, hosted by the presidential search committee, will be conducted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Noyes Building on the Ephraim campus and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Sorensen Administration Building on Snow College's Richfield campus.

People unable to attend the meetings can comment at snow.edu/presidentialsearch.

Input from these meetings will help the search committee write a position announcement, the advertisement used to recruit candidates.

Once the position announcement is finalized, the presidential search committee will recruit candidates, screen applications and conduct interviews with potential finalists. Next, the committee will announce the names of three to five finalists to the board of regents, likely in early 2019.

The 22-member Snow College presidential search committee is jointly led by Mark Stoddard, a member of the Utah State Board of Regents, and Scott Bushnell, Snow College board of trustees chairman. The committee includes regents, trustees, faculty, staff, students, administration, alumni and community members. It also includes representation from each of Snow College's campuses.

In May, Snow College President Gary L. Carlston announced his plans to retire in early 2019 after five years as president.

Snow College's Richfield campus primarily offers applied technology programs while its residential campus in Ephraim offers a wide array of associate degree programs and a limited number of bachelor's degree programs.

Founded in 1888, Snow College serves students from 36 states and 38 foreign countries. In 2017, the college's headcount was 5,563.