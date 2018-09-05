SALT LAKE CITY — Entertainment Weekly shared a first look at its newest hero, Captain Marvel.

“Captain Marvel” will lead the cover of the next issue of Entertainment Weekly, which will include an exclusive first look at the intergalactic hero.

Many will remember Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) paging Captain Marvel to (presumably) come and take down Thanos (Josh Brolin). We have to wait until “Avengers 4” next summer to see the aftermath of all that.

In the meantime, we will receive a “Captain Marvel” film, which will focus on Air Force pilot Carol Danvers ( Brie Larson) who becomes an intergalactic hero. This will be the first time a superheroine will lead a Marvel film.

“She can’t help but be herself,” Larson told EW. “She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the (not) waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

EW tweeted a photo of Larson’s Captain Marvel, unveiling her for the first time ahead of her March 8, 2019, debut in theaters.

The future is female! Here’s your exclusive first look at @BrieLarson as @CaptainMarvel, the galaxy’s newest — and most powerful — star: https://t.co/EKfHhGIhUa pic.twitter.com/xhD00bdfF0 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 5, 2018

Director Anna Boden, the first female director for a Marvel film, said the film won’t be a traditional origin story, which will feature younger versions of Marvel superheroes, like Nick Fury.

“This is not a superhero who’s perfect or otherworldly or has some godlike connection,” Boden said. “But what makes her special is just how human she is. She’s funny but doesn’t always tell good jokes. And she can be headstrong and reckless and doesn’t always make the perfect decisions for herself. But at her core, she has so much heart and so much humanity — and all of its messiness.”

Marvel has indicated that Captain Marvel will be the new face of the franchise after the “Avengers” films come to an end.