SALT LAKE CITY — A mother in the United Kingdom has made headlines worldwide after she said her daughter contracted a life-threatening condition after trying on shoes without socks, according to USA Today.

Jodie Thomas, of South Wales, said her daughter Sienna typically wears socks but decided to wear sandals because of the summer, according to Fox News.

She told The Sun that her daughter cried in pain the day after she tried on some new shoes, according to FOX-8 Cleveland.

Doctors reportedly think the young girl had a cut on her foot that allowed bacteria from the shoe to creep in, causing her to be diagnosed with sepsis, a life-threatening condition connected to infections.

“This frightening case shows us that sepsis strikes indiscriminately and can affect anyone at any time,” Dr. Ron Daniels, chief executive of the U.K. Sepsis Trust, told The Sun. “Whenever there are signs of infection, it’s crucial that members of the public seek medical attention urgently and just ask: ‘Could it be sepsis?’”

Young Sienna spent five days in a hospital because of the incident.

The mother warned parents about her 4-year-old daughter’s troubles in a Facebook post two weeks ago. She said in the post that parents should be mindful to make sure their children wear socks and shoes.

“For all parents please put socks on you’re (sic) children while trying new shoes on,” she said in her Facebook post. “I’m guilty not doing it for mine and myself, but this can be the outcome infection spreading throughout the body. You don’t know who’s (sic) feet has been in them beforehand! … Who would thought trying new shoes on could make someone so ill. So with back to school shopping under way, carry a pair of spare socks!”