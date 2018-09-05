Asphalt Ridge is in the news again. “That’s the smell of money,” David Sealock told The New York Times last week.

Sealock is the CEO of Petroteq, the Canadian company starting to develop oil shale in the Asphalt Ridge area, using an environmentally "safe" cocktail of secret solvents.

As the new "Mamma Mia" film says: "Here we go again!" How many times has Utah, and especially eastern Utah, been seduced and violated by those smelling money in oil shale?

It’s bad economics. And even if it were economically and environmentally feasible, burning oil from any source means even more accelerated global warming and even more severe, destructive weather.

Perhaps if we could smell photons (solar) or wind, people like Sealock wouldn’t have to smell oil.

Be careful, Vernal, the oil salesmen are back.

Joseph Andrade

Salt Lake City