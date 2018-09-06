May the citizens of northern Utah sound a clarion call for reason to preserve quality of life as cities, counties and primarily the state manifest a frenzied rush for economic development. The result can be seen all around us, as we are being overrun by asphalt, brick and mortar and congestion.

In the passionate drive to attract new jobs, we are negatively impacting the very quality of life and natural beauty we use to attract outside entities. The truth is this, economic development will happen without this intensive push, thereby allowing us a little while longer to enjoy this wonderful place where we live.

Question: Who in Utah is speaking out to protect our quality of life?

Kaye Burgon

Kaysville