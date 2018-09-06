The so-called investigation that Mueller is doing has proven us right: After all this time, he has not shown a single connection between the Trump campaign and their supposed collusion with Russia. We knew it was nothing but a way to dig into finding something on President Trump.

The Mueller investigation has cost millions, and we the taxpayers have been footing the bill. The amount of time that they have had to prove something has gone on for way too long. Enough is enough. We are sick of it.

Tom and Marilyn Godfrey

Salt Lake City