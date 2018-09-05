SALT LAKE CITY — A Florida photographer is accused of sexually assaulting two Utah women while allegedly preparing for a fitness model photo shoot, according to charging documents.

Christian Dominguez Saavedra, 34, of Palm Beach, Florida, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with object rape, a first-degree felony; forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; and sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Two women, both age 25, said they were inappropriately touched on consecutive days in October 2017, according to charging documents.

One woman met Saavedra at a local gym. When the two were alone, he asked "if he could look at her body to see if her body had any blemishes that would prevent her from wearing certain types of clothing for future photo shoots," the charges state.

While "examining" the woman, Saavedra inappropriately touched her, according to charging documents.

The next day while meeting with a second woman at her workplace, Saavedra asked to see her stretch marks, the charges state. While doing this, he inappropriately touched her, the charges state.

The case was investigated by West Valley police officers. A $150,000 warrant was issued for Saavedra's arrest.

— Pat Reavy