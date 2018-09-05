AMERICAN FORK — With Halloween fast approaching, the group Friends of the American Fork Library is looking for the next Stephen King, Anne Rice or Edgar Allan Poe.

Children, youth and adults are invited to submit entries for group’s Scary Story Contest.

Cash prizes will be awarded to outstanding submissions in each age group. Entries must be received at the library, 64 S. 100 East, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5. Entry forms and contest rules are available at the library.

An author's reception and awards presentation will be held at the library on Monday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.