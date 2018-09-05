ALPINE — Residents can get rid of hazardous electronic waste and unwanted documents during a free recycling event on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The event, sponsored by Ace Recycling and Disposal, will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at City Hall, 20 N. Main.

Residents will be able to shred documents and get rid of cellphones, computers and keyboards, tablets, hard drives, stereos, printers, fax machines, iPods, laptops and flat screen TVs.

Cathode ray tube TVs, batteries and lightbulbs will not be accepted.