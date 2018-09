SARATOGA SPRINGS — The city’s Fall Festival will be held Friday, Oct. 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shay Park, 358 Aspen Hills Blvd.

The family-friendly event will include free train rides, games, trick-or-treating, food truck, a petting zoo, carriage rides and inflatable rides.

Wristbands for the petting zoo, carriage rides and inflatables will be sold for $3 starting Thursday, Sept. 20, at the library, 1307 N. Commerce Drive.