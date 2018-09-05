SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch tried to get the jump on Democrats with questions for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh about allegiance to the president, his relationship with a judge accused of sexual misconduct and separation of powers Wednesday.

Hatch, R-Utah, said some of his colleagues have suggested that Kavanaugh would rule in President Donald Trump's favor on issues that come before the court because the president nominated him for the job.

Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge in Washington, D.C., described himself as an "independent" judge.

"If confirmed to the Supreme Court and as a sitting judge, I owe my loyalty to the Constitution," he said holding up a tattered pocket-size copy of the document.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center, accompanied by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, left, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, right, speaks toward the committee Democrats as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, to begin his confirmation to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Unlike Tuesday when protesters repeatedly interrupted Hatch's opening statement during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, only one woman shouted during his 30-minute questioning on Wednesday. And unlike the day before, Hatch ignored the demonstrator as security escorted her from the room.

Democrats want to see "every single scrap of paper you ever touched" during Kavanaugh's six years in the George W. Bush White House to get at his role in the administration's interrogation and detention policies, Hatch said.

Kavanaugh said he was not involved. Hatch followed up saying some have accused the judge of misleading the committee in 2006 about his role in the detention policy.

"I told the truth and the whole truth in my prior testimony," Kavanaugh said. "I was not read into that program."

Hatch asked Kavanaugh to give examples of when he ruled against the Bush administration after being appointed to the appeals court. Kavanaugh said he reversed the conviction of a man in a military commissions case who was convicted for an offense that wasn't an identified crime at the time it happened.

"It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, if you’re right under the law, you prevail," Kavanaugh said.

Hatch explored Kavanaugh's relationship with former 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski, who Kavanaugh clerked for in 1991. Kozinski resigned last December amid accusations of improper sexual conduct and abusive practices toward law clerks.

"Some of your opponents have suggested that you must have known about these allegations. This seems to me to be an effort at guilt by association, which is not the way this committee should operate," Hatch said.

Kavanaugh said he knew nothing about the accusations and that he was not on an email list Kozinski allegedly used to send inappropriate material.

Hatch asked Kavanaugh about the Chevron doctrine, which takes its name from a 1980s Supreme Court decision that instructs federal courts to defer to a government agency's interpretation of ambiguous law.

Kavanaugh said agencies can't use old laws to do a new thing.

"I’m not skeptic of regulation at all. I’m a skeptic of unauthorized regulation, of illegal regulation, outside the bounds of what Congress has passed," he said.

Kavanaugh also said courts have to stick to law passed by Congress.

"We don't rewrite those laws," he said, adding the executive branch also should not rewrite law.