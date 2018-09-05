Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 85 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 3.

Class 6A

Boone Abbott, American Fork — Completed 27 of 45 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for 56 yards, to lead the Cavemen to the 31-14 win over Lehi.

Chaedon Dayton, Fremont — Recorded a team-high 11 tackles and also grabbed two interceptions to lead Fremont to the 45-24 victory over Salem Hills.

Isaiah Afatasi, Kearns — Had just four carries but made the most of them by rushing for 138 yards and three touchdowns in Kearns’ 52-0 win over Cottonwood.

Dayne McDonald, Riverton — Rushed for four touchdowns as Riverton prevailed in a back-and-fourth game with Provo 47-33.

Class 5A

Jacob Walker, Skyline — Recorded 10 tackles and two sacks to spearhead a dominant defensive performance by the Eagles as they beat Juan Diego 26-7.

Carston Naegle, Woods Cross — Passed for 278 yards and five touchdowns and then rushed for another score as the Wildcats built a 34-0 halftime lead on West in route to the 56-21 win.

Haydn Sandstrom, Timpanogos — Only caught one pass, but it was good for an 80-yard touchdown, and then defensively he recorded four tackles and two interceptions to lead Timpanogos to the 56-21 win over Canyon View.

Brock Cloward, Wasatch — Completed 13 of 19 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for another score, to lead the Wasps to the lopsided 45-14 win over Mountain View.

Class 4A

Jonny Parkinson, Logan — Passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns — including two in the fourth quarter — and then also rushed for 33 yards and another score as the Grizzlies pulled away from Ogden for the 48-26 win at Utah State.

Dylan Bauer, Park City — Carried the ball 28 times for 156 yards and then also added a two-yard TD reception as the Miners upset South Summit with the 27-13 road victory.

Dallin Brown, Pine View — Passed for two touchdowns, rushed for a touchdown and was also on the receiving end of two more TDs as Pine View dominated Hunter 49-7.

Zach Beus, Spanish Fork — Recorded nine tackles then also added a pair of interceptions to lead Spanish Fork to the 27-14 win over Maple Mountain.

Class 3A

Parker Thomas, Grantsville — Had another monster day on the ground for the Cowboys as he carried the ball 39 times for 257 yards and four TDs to power his team to the 28-14 road win over Manti.

Carter Thackeray, Morgan — Bounced back from a rough performance the previous week by throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns, including three in the second half, as the Trojans pulled away from Ben Lomond for the 49-14 victory.

Emmitt Hafen, Richfield — Completed 15 of 19 passes for 249 yards and five TDs in a dominant performance to lead the Wildcats to the 42-0 shutout win over the Cowboys.

Class 2A

Tyson Chisholm, South Sevier — Went into beast mode against Gunnison as he carried the ball 17 times for 172 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Rams to the easy 63-28 victory.

Brooks Myers, Millard — Played a part in all four Millard touchdowns in the 26-7 win over North Sevier as he passed for 250 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score.

Bryant Troutt, Grand — Led a balanced Grand offense in the 56-14 blowout win over American Leadership as he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and then also completed his only pass for an 88-yard TD.

Class 1A

Russell Walker, Milford — Dominated defensive in the 42-0 win over Layton Christian as he recorded a game-high 14 tackles to go along with his four sacks.

Weston Nebeker, Monticello — Rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and then defensively added eight tackles and two interceptions to lead Monticello to the 45-0 win at Delores, Colo.