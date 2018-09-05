Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News
Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 85 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

Here’s a look back at some headliner performances from Week 3.

Class 6A

Boone Abbott, American Fork — Completed 27 of 45 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for 56 yards, to lead the Cavemen to the 31-14 win over Lehi.

Chaedon Dayton, Fremont — Recorded a team-high 11 tackles and also grabbed two interceptions to lead Fremont to the 45-24 victory over Salem Hills.

Isaiah Afatasi, Kearns — Had just four carries but made the most of them by rushing for 138 yards and three touchdowns in Kearns’ 52-0 win over Cottonwood.

Dayne McDonald, Riverton — Rushed for four touchdowns as Riverton prevailed in a back-and-fourth game with Provo 47-33.

Class 5A

Jacob Walker, Skyline — Recorded 10 tackles and two sacks to spearhead a dominant defensive performance by the Eagles as they beat Juan Diego 26-7.

Carston Naegle, Woods Cross — Passed for 278 yards and five touchdowns and then rushed for another score as the Wildcats built a 34-0 halftime lead on West in route to the 56-21 win.

Haydn Sandstrom, Timpanogos — Only caught one pass, but it was good for an 80-yard touchdown, and then defensively he recorded four tackles and two interceptions to lead Timpanogos to the 56-21 win over Canyon View.

Brock Cloward, Wasatch — Completed 13 of 19 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for another score, to lead the Wasps to the lopsided 45-14 win over Mountain View.

Class 4A

Jonny Parkinson, Logan — Passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns — including two in the fourth quarter — and then also rushed for 33 yards and another score as the Grizzlies pulled away from Ogden for the 48-26 win at Utah State.

Dylan Bauer, Park City — Carried the ball 28 times for 156 yards and then also added a two-yard TD reception as the Miners upset South Summit with the 27-13 road victory.

Dallin Brown, Pine View — Passed for two touchdowns, rushed for a touchdown and was also on the receiving end of two more TDs as Pine View dominated Hunter 49-7.

Zach Beus, Spanish Fork — Recorded nine tackles then also added a pair of interceptions to lead Spanish Fork to the 27-14 win over Maple Mountain.

Class 3A

Parker Thomas, Grantsville — Had another monster day on the ground for the Cowboys as he carried the ball 39 times for 257 yards and four TDs to power his team to the 28-14 road win over Manti.

Carter Thackeray, Morgan — Bounced back from a rough performance the previous week by throwing for 400 yards and five touchdowns, including three in the second half, as the Trojans pulled away from Ben Lomond for the 49-14 victory.

Emmitt Hafen, Richfield — Completed 15 of 19 passes for 249 yards and five TDs in a dominant performance to lead the Wildcats to the 42-0 shutout win over the Cowboys.

Class 2A

Tyson Chisholm, South Sevier — Went into beast mode against Gunnison as he carried the ball 17 times for 172 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Rams to the easy 63-28 victory.

Brooks Myers, Millard — Played a part in all four Millard touchdowns in the 26-7 win over North Sevier as he passed for 250 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score.

Bryant Troutt, Grand — Led a balanced Grand offense in the 56-14 blowout win over American Leadership as he rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown and then also completed his only pass for an 88-yard TD.

Class 1A

Russell Walker, Milford — Dominated defensive in the 42-0 win over Layton Christian as he recorded a game-high 14 tackles to go along with his four sacks.

Weston Nebeker, Monticello — Rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns and then defensively added eight tackles and two interceptions to lead Monticello to the 45-0 win at Delores, Colo.

