SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young University’s record for being the most stone cold sober school in the country is now old enough to drink.

The university has ranked as the most-sober university in the country for the 21st year in a row, and it’s toasting to its 21st anniversary with a new chocolate milk flavor.

BYU Dining Services announced Wednesday that it will release a new flavor of chocolate milk called “Stone Cold 21: Mint Brownie Chocolate Milk,” which will pay homage to the school’s mint brownies.

The new drink will be available later this year, according to a BYU press release.

The Princeton Review ranked BYU as the most “stone cold sober” school for the 21st year in a row this year, finishing ahead of College of the Ozarks, Wheaton College, Calvin College and the United States Air Force Academy.

The annual survey often ranks colleges based on a number of topics, including the “Stone Cold Sober” ranking, which is based on student ratings on the use of alcohol and drugs on their school.

The campus has sold more than 5 million gallons of chocolate milk in the 20 years since BYU finished first as “Stone Cold Sober” champ. That’s enough to fill three football field-sized pools 4 feet deep, according to the Deseret News.

There are about 16,000 gallons of milk available on campus at any time, the Deseret News reported.

BYU often finds new ways to celebrate the honor. Last year, BYU celebrated its 20th victory in a row with a video including “Studio C” star Stacey Harkey, who announced that golden tickets would be hidden underneath BYU chocolate milk bottles, the Deseret News reported. Anyone who found the tickets would receive a free year’s supply of milk.

For the 19th victory, BYU released a limited-edition Stone Cold Sober label on its chocolate milk bottles sold on campus.

In 1997, the school did not rank among the soberest schools, according to the Deseret News. It’s unclear why the school didn’t rank among the top 10 stone cold sober schools that year.