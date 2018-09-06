OGDEN — Residents are invited to celebrate the end of summer at the 17th annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The free event, which runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Historic 25th Street, will feature family-friendly activities, live music, displays from local artists and wares from local businesses.

The celebration will held in conjunction with the 2018 McKay-Dee Hospital NUHOPE Suicide Awareness Walk. The approximately 1-mile walk begins at 10:10 a.m. For more information, or to register, log on to nuhopeutah.org.