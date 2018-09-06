SPANISH FORK — The city’s 14th annual Harvest Moon Hurrah will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22, at City Park on Center and Main.

The free community event, which runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., will feature children’s crafts and games, face painting and giant, paint-it-yourself murals. There will also be pumpkin decorating, clowns and balloon animals, vendors and food trucks.

There will also be performances by the Spanish Fork Chorale, the Nebo Philharmonic Orchestra, the American Rhythm Folk Dance Ensemble, Green Man Group and Evie Clair, who appeared on the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent.”

For more information and a complete schedule of events, log on to spanishfork.org.