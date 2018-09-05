SALT LAKE CITY — Just in case high-flying flips and swings, blindfolded tricks and flames weren’t enough to get Duo Transcend to the “America’s Got Talent” finals, the Salt Lake trapeze act added something else to its routine Tuesday night to ensure they’d reach the Top 10: roller skates.

On the ground, thankfully, although considering all the dangerous tricks they’ve done in the competition, it wouldn’t be that big of a surprise to see the trapeze act roller-skating through the air.

Duo Transcend started its semifinal performance with the move that has caused a lot of fear this season: Tyce Nielsen hung upside down on the trapeze and waited for his wife, Mary Ellen Wolfe, to slip through his arms so he could catch her by the ankles.

Set to an eerie rendition of “I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight” by Hidden Citizens, the acrobatic couple swung and spun through the air for about a minute and 20 seconds. And then Nielsen dropped his wife — intentionally. As Wolfe fell to the floor, the flames judge Simon Cowell missed so much during the duo’s last performance sprung to life. Shortly after dropping Wolfe, Nielsen dove to the floor after her.

At this point, judge and former Spice Girl Mel B placed her hands over her eyes in fear as the other judges looked on wide-eyed. On the ground and with both husband and wife wearing roller skates on a small circular platform, Nielsen held Wolfe by her legs — by the end of the performance he was only using his neck to hold her — and intensely spun her around in circles.

All four judges stood up and clapped in awe after the performance.

“I thank you for nearly giving me a heart attack twice. How many ways are you trying to find to murder your wife?” judge Simon Cowell joked. “When we ask people to step up their game during the semifinals, that’s what you call a step up. It was sensational. America has to please vote this act through — it was the best act of the night.”

Although impressed, judge Howie Mandel seemed worried about what kind of message such a performance could send to the couple’s 2-year-old son, Jaxx, who was in attendance.

"I know kids wanna grow up and be like their parents. He's gonna light fires in the living room and wear roller skates with no helmet and hang upside down from the curtains!" Mandel said with a laugh.

But, as Nielsen said during a clip shown before their performance, all that he and his wife do is for the future of their family.

“Getting to the finals, we’d be able to have what we’ve always wanted — more stability,” he said. “We could play it safe, but after all, we have to make it to the finals.”

Find out if Duo Transcend makes it to the Top 10 Wednesday night on NBC at 7 p.m. MDT.