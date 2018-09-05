SALT LAKE CITY — Legislative Auditor General John Schaff announced Tuesday he will retire after 42 years with the state on Nov. 30.

Schaff has led the 28-person staff of the Office of the Legislative Auditor General — which is tasked with examining and evaluating taxpayer-funded programs, operations, and entities — since 2004.

In a letter announcing his plans, he described his career with the Legislature as “a grand experience.”

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser praised Schaff in a statement, saying his office has “effectively provided information, analyses and recommendations helping the Legislature make the best policy decisions for our state.”

Niederhauser’s sentiments were echoed by House Speaker Greg Hughes, who said in the statement the Legislature has been well served under his leadership.

The Legislative Audit Subcommittee, which is co-chaired by Niederhauser and Hughes, is currently seeking applicants for the position. Applicants must be a licensed certified public accountant or certified internal auditor, have at least five years of experience in performance auditing in the private or public accounting profession or the equivalent prior to appointment and must hold a master’s degree in a related business field.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume and references to [email protected] no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.