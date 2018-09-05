SALT LAKE CITY — “The View” kicked off its 22nd season on Tuesday and brought a new co-host with it — Abby Huntsman.

“I’m living my dream, she told “Good Morning America” after her first episode ended on Tuesday.

Huntsman previously worked as a co-host for “Fox and Friends Weekend.” Rumors suggested for months that she would move to “The View,” becoming one of the show’s few conservative voices.

Huntsman — daughter of former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr., who now serves as the U.S. ambassador to Russia — said she won’t likely be in agreement with fans of “The View.”

Huntsman, 32, said she was “nervous and excited” to join the show. But, she said, “the minute I sat down, I couldn’t have felt more comfortable.”

She said she’s received some solid advice from her co-hosts, who include Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Meghan McCain.

“Be you,” she said. "That's the advice Joy gave me, Sunny gave me, my dad gave me. If you go on that show and just be you, even if people disagree with you, they know it's coming from a genuine place.

"My nerves are about how divided this country is right now and this show hits on a lot of hot-button issues," she said. "(They) aren't easy to talk about with your husband, let alone a national audience. … We are all as a country quick to judge and point fingers, and I hope I can help change that."

Watch Huntsman’s debut as a co-host below.

Huntsman’s debut got off to a fast start as “The View” hosts debated Nike’s decision to use Colin Kaepernick in its advertisement,according to Toofab.

Huntsman said backlash over the decision could escalate.

"I think they're going to do more than just burn sneakers though. You have to remember, this is an issue that divides this country almost more than anything else that we've talked about in the past year," she said.

The hosts debated Huntsman’s claim, talking about how African-Americans feel about the Kaepernick issue.

"What I worry about, is if you are on the side of feeling it's disrespectful to kneel during the anthem, that somehow you're racist, or somehow you're not in favor of bettering this country and finding equality and common ground," she said. "I think there's a better way to talk about it as Americans to say, how can we make progress?"