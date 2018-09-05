PROVO — BYU coach Dave Rose announced Wednesday that former Gonzaga guard Jesse Wade has officially joined the Cougar basketball program.

Wade has three years of eligibility remaining but he will sit out the upcoming 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

The Kaysville product was named Mr. Basketball by the Deseret News in 2014-15 after averaging 26.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 assists while leading Davis High to a 20-4 record and the 5A semifinals.

Wade, a 6-foot-1 guard, was the top recruit in Utah according to ESPN.com and 247Sports.com.

After scoring 1,367 points and knocking down 207 3-pointers in high school, Wade served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France. BYU guard TJ Haws also served in that mission.

Wade played in 20 games last season at Gonzaga.