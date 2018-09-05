President Heber J. Grant loved to give away books to friends and relatives. The books given away probably number in the thousands.

A third temple dedicated by President Grant was the Mesa Arizona Temple in 1927.

Kenneth Mays A book showing an inscription by President Grant to the recipient.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints purchased the Hill Cumorah from the Pliny T. Sexton estate in 1928. In 1931, President Grant dedicated the historic Douglas Street chapel in El Paso, Texas. A monument on the Hill Cumorah was dedicated by President Grant in 1935.

The following year, 1936, brought the historic beginning of the Church Welfare System. Under the direction of President Grant, a young Harold B. Lee was called to design and implement the plan that has now blessed countless lives.

The year 1937 marked the centennial of the British Mission. Beginning with Heber C. Kimball in 1837, that century saw over 120,000 converts enter the waters of baptism. Having presided there as mission president, President Grant returned to the area of Preston, Lancashire, to personally oversee and take part in the celebration. Among other sites, he spent time in the area of Avenham Park and the River Ribble in Preston.

Later, on one occasion, President Grant and his wife, Augusta Winters Grant, visited the historic site of the Rebecca Winters grave near Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Rebecca was a pioneer whose gravesite was preserved by the rim of a wagon wheel with her name inscribed in it. A railroad line was backed up and changed so as not to disturb the site. Rebecca Winters was an ancestor of Sister Grant.