I laugh when I hear someone complaining about the construction of “super teams.”

Not fair. Unsporting. Boring.

But super teams have always existed. They didn’t entail as much recruiting as now, but still, name a general manager who honestly doesn’t want a “super team.”

When you’re choosing up sides in pickup basketball, you don’t say, “I’ll take the fourth-best player available, so we can keep things competitive.”

Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times points out the Lakers unloaded Luol Deng’s contract, clearing cap space for the 2019-2020 team to add a superstar to go with LeBron James. Plaschke went on to toss out some names, chiefly Kevin Durant, but also Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler or DeMarcus Cousins.

Is anyone surprised by this? The Lakers are never going to go long without compiling a lot of stars. It’s a star city. I don’t have a problem with that, just like I have no problem with the Golden State Warriors.

Amassing the most talent possible is what every team tries to do. Some are just better at it. The Yankees have had numerous super teams. The Celtics had a super team, as did the Abdul-Jabbar and Chamberlain Lakers. Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, Bill Belichick’s Patriots, several Dallas Cowboys teams, Michael Jordan’s Bulls.

All were either super teams, or just teams with two or more superstars.

With two hall of famers, the 1990s' Jazz weren't that far off. They just built it from within, instead of wooing high-profile free agents.

Much as fans say they cheer for underdogs, more cheer for the best teams. They can’t resist. Adding to something that’s already great is an American tradition. That’s why there are Nutella doughnuts, deep-fried Twinkies and In-N-Out 4x4s.

So if the Lakers want to build a juggernaut, fine by me. The Jazz will do it if they can, too. I’m not going to let a vague sense of sportsmanship keep me from seeing a team — any team — that may become history. And next time I’m at In-N-Out, I’m not ordering a single with no cheese or onions. I’m ordering awesome.