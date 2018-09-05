Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, returns after a break in the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 5.

Your morning headlines:

Sen. Orrin Hatch condemned the chaos during the Senate hearing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s potential appointment to the Supreme Court. Read more.

A Colorado woman confronted an Arizona congregation with a rape allegation. Read more.

Salt Lake Chamber plans to call for gender pay equality and housing affordability. Read more.

An Inland Port board member raised warnings about not-noticed vote to negotiate a deal with Stadler Rail. Read more.

Other national headlines:

  • Tropical Storm Gordon lands west of the Alabama-Mississippi border; child dies in Florida [USA Today]
  • U.K. charges 2 Russians in nerve agent attack on ex-spy [CBS News]
  • China eases economic pressure on North Korea, undercutting the Trump admin [NBC News]
  • Canada to stick to guns at NAFTA talks despite Trump pressure [Reuters]
  • Migrant death rate soars in Mediterranean Sea, UNHCR says [NBC News]
