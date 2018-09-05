SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 5.
Your morning headlines:
Sen. Orrin Hatch condemned the chaos during the Senate hearing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s potential appointment to the Supreme Court. Read more.
A Colorado woman confronted an Arizona congregation with a rape allegation. Read more.
Salt Lake Chamber plans to call for gender pay equality and housing affordability. Read more.
An Inland Port board member raised warnings about not-noticed vote to negotiate a deal with Stadler Rail. Read more.
Our most popular:
- 'BYU is getting a gem': Meet Jacob Conover, the Cougars' 4-star QB commit
- The first official multi-volume Latter-day Saint history since 1930, 'Saints,' is on sale today
- 'The Deep State': Jason Chaffetz says 'it's real' in new book
- Father of newlyweds killed in crash warns of drowsy driving dangers
Sports highlights:
- Defensive tackle John Penisini a surprising standout in Utah's season-opener
- Royals eliminated from National Women's Soccer League playoff contention
- Brad Rock: Why USU should take notes from Utah and BYU on beating P5 opponents
- Top 10 storylines for NFL locals in the 2018 season
Other national headlines:
- Tropical Storm Gordon lands west of the Alabama-Mississippi border; child dies in Florida [USA Today]
- U.K. charges 2 Russians in nerve agent attack on ex-spy [CBS News]
- China eases economic pressure on North Korea, undercutting the Trump admin [NBC News]
- Canada to stick to guns at NAFTA talks despite Trump pressure [Reuters]
- Migrant death rate soars in Mediterranean Sea, UNHCR says [NBC News]