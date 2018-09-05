SALT LAKE CITY — The days of young women and men walking out to the mailbox each day looking for an envelope with their mission call are winding down.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that its Missionary Department will begin to use emails and texts to alert new missionaries that they can access their mission calls online.

The program has been piloted in a few areas around the world and now will be implemented in Utah and Idaho.

A news release said the Missionary Department plans to use the system for nearly all new missionaries around the world by the end of the year. The church has 407 missions in more than 150 countries.

"Technology is there, and it's so easy to do," said Elder Brent H. Nielson, executive director of the Missionary Department. "We just put it online and they can read it in a matter of minutes."

Missionaries will be able to print out their call letters and related materials, but the change marks a major cultural shift. For decades, prospective missionaries have submitted their mission applications and then waited weeks for a letter to arrive in the mail telling them where they will serve, what language they will speak and when they will leave.

A young woman in Brazil opened her call online hours after receiving it instead of waiting weeks, Elder Nielson said.

Young men receive assignments to serve two years as Latter-day Saint missionaries beginning at age 18. Young women 19 and older serve for 18 months.

Senior missionaries generally serve from six months up to two years after their retirement from the workforce.

This story will be updated.