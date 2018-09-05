Former Utah quarterback and current Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith debuted the first episode of his new podcast, 'The Alex Smith Report.'

Wearing a University of Utah T-shirt during the recording of the inaugural podcast, Smith discussed his hopes for the podcast alongside Redskins radio voice Larry Michael and Perry Mattern of Redskins.com. Smith will record a podcast for every week of the NFL season, which will release every Tuesday.

Alex Smith is a big podcaster, but now he’s in the hot seat. Hear more from QB 1 in the first episode of The Alex Smith Report.



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 4, 2018

"I'm a big podcaster, so I'm excited to be on the other seat now, I feel like I listen to so many, so flip it over," Smith said. "All week, I think the connection to fans — especially for me, I don't have social media — is really from a press conference standpoint, which is super formal. I'm a little bit on guard at a press conference. Sometimes, you can get trap questions and things like that up there, so you're pretty careful about how you answer things. I do think this can be more intimate, I think it can be more insightful, more real, authentic about what the life for me and a quarterback is about, so I think that's what I'm excited about."

You can listen to the 26-minute podcast, where Smith talks about his new show, social media, and previews the week one matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, on redskins.com.

What Northern Illinois is saying about the Utes

Ahead of Utah's visit to Northern Illinois, which will mark the first time a Pac-12 team has played at Huskie Stadium, Huskie head coach Rod Carey talked about the Utes at his weekly press conference. The Huskies are coming off a 33-7 loss at Iowa.

"First Pac-12 team ever coming in here, I think that that's a statement in and of itself, that we have Utah coming in, which we're excited about. I know Coach Whittingham just by meeting him one time in the spring, certainly have respect for his program and what he's done through the course of time there and his longevity there," Carey said.

"They're a good football team, they're fast, they're physical, they're well-coached in all three phases. Outstanding punter, probably the best that I've seen on film.." Carey said. "Attacking style defense and they play it well. They're going to challenge you in everything that you try to do. Offensively, they have great skill and have a nice scheme that allows them to utilize that skill. Certainly going to be a challenge for us this week and one that we have to meet head on."

