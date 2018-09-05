The Rise & Shout Podcast is a weekly discussion of BYU sports between brothers Matt and Adam Mangum. The show has been on the air since 2010 and is a mix of analysis, fan talk and, occasionally, a little nonsense.

After a dismal 2017 season, BYU opened 2018 with an upset victory over Arizona. What does the win mean for the rest of the season? Was this more of Arizona being worse than prognosticators thought, or BYU being that much improved? Matt and I discuss. We also preview the Cal game and give props to women’s volleyball.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.