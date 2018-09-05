Weber State soccer was finally able to get a road match in and found success as the team picked up its first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over in-state rival Utah Valley.

The 17th minute Weber State took control of the ball and Madison Garlock fired off a shot.

Utah Valley then took the ball and fired off back-to-back shots before WSU took over possession of the ball.

In the 20th minute of play, Mylee Broad was able to fire off a shot from the top of the box that got past the keeper to give Weber State its first goal of the season. Olivia Barton and Taylor Scadlock were both credited with assists on the play.

The second half was full of action and shots on goal for both teams. But neither team was able to sink another goal after that, and Weber State came away with the 1-0 victory.

⚽️⚽️Wildcats win!!!!! ⚽️⚽️

Weber State comes away with a 1️⃣-0️⃣ victory over Utah Valley!

Thanks to a goal by @myleeeeeebroad in the 19th minute of play. #WeAreWeber #BigSkySoccer — Weber State Soccer (@wsusoccer) September 5, 2018

Weber State is now 1-2-1 overall on the season and will hit the road again to take on the Aggies of UC Davis on Thursday, Sept. 7, before hosting UTEP on Sunday, Sept. 9.